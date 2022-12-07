Breaking News
Complete ongoing projects on war footing or face action: Thane civic chief warns officials

Updated on: 07 December,2022 06:41 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The civic chief had recently given assurance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who hails from Thane, that the makeover of city would be completed within 180 days

Representational Pic


Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday warned senior civic officials that they will have to face action if the ongoing projects in the city are not completed on war footing, the PTI reported.


He gave the instructions during a meeting held in Thane. He asked the officials to focus on improving the condition of the speed breakers in the city and removal of debris and broken-down cars from the roadside, as per the PTI.



The civic chief had recently given assurance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who hails from Thane, that the makeover of city would be completed within 180 days, according to the PTI.


Taking a review of the ongoing works, the Bangar asked officials to complete the ongoing projects in the city on war footing and said if the quality of work is not found up to the mark, then offences will be registered against the concerned authorities, the PTI reported.

The civic engineers should be at the sites and not in offices, he instructed. 

(with PTI inputs)

