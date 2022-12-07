No new Covid-19 case in Thane, active tally at 56

The death toll in Thane also remained static at 11,967 as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours

No new case of coronavirus was reported on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Thane district, keeping the overall tally unchanged at 7,47,356, a health department official told new agency PTI.

The death toll in Thane also remained static at 11,967 as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours.

The district located adjoining Mumbai currently has 56 active cases of coronavirus, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 34 fresh coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,033.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,353 in Maharashtra.

With this, the state is now left with 273 active cases. The fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

As many as 10,323 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 8,57,01,917.

(With inputs from PTI)

