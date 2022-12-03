×
Breaking News
No curfew in city: Mumbai Police
Detractors not happy with good work done by Maharashtra govt, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Tihar Jail authorities provide book to Aftab on his request
Train services to be affected on Dec 5 and 6 due to power, traffic block

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid 19 active tally at 51

Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 51

Updated on: 03 December,2022 09:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on December 3, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744

Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 51

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 8 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,924, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.


According to the bulletin, no death was reported on December 3, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744.



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,129 after 15 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.


Also Read: Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328

The city now has 51 active cases, the health bulletin said.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra india news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK