Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 51

Mumbai reported 8 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,924, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
According to the bulletin, no death was reported on December 3, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,129 after 15 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.
The city now has 51 active cases, the health bulletin said.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.