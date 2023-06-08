Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 49

No death was reported on June 8, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Thursday reported as many as eight new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,851, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 8, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 49 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 14 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,029.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 1 and June 7 was 0.0007 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,82,074 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 705 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 107,802 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

No Covid-19 death was reported in the state on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent, the bulletin further said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,463, as per the bulletin.

The state currently has 157 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

36 patients were discharged on June 8. 80,20,753 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until Thursday. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

At present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since 1st Jan 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.36% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85% of the deceased had comorbidities, 15% did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, India logged 199 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped to 2,687 from 2,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).