The death toll has climbed to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).

File Pic

Listen to this article India records 199 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,687 x 00:00

India has logged 199 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped to 2,687 from 2,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).

ADVERTISEMENT

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 720 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 23 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,69,428, while the death toll increased to 1,48,553, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded nine cases and the lone coronavirus-linked fatality in the state, it said.

Maharashtra logged 31 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

The bulletin said 25 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,20,706 and leaving the state with 169 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.18 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent, it said.

The department said 5,426 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall tally to 8,72,17,244.

Mumbai reported nine new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall infection tally of the city to 11,63,843, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll rose to 19,773 after one person succumbed to the infection during the day.

A 47-year-old man with co-morbidities, including the chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetes mellitus (DM) and hypertension (HTN), died due to Covid-19 infection, the BMC said in its bulletin.

A total of 910 tests were conducted in the city and the cumulative test count reached 1,88,81,369.

According to the BMC bulletin, the number of recoveries reached 11,44,015 after eight patients recuperated in the last 24 hours. There are now 55 active Covid-19 cases, it said.