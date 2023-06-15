Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 43

No death was reported on June 15, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Thursday reported as many as four new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,894, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 15, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 43 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by eight more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,078.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 8 and June 14 was 0.0005 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

Mumbai had on Wednesday reported five new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,890, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the metropolis, the BMC said.

On Tuesday, the city had logged eight cases and zero fatality.

So far, 188,87,599 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 877 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 134,101 days, as per civic data.

India has recorded 106 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll was recorded at 5,31,893 with one death being reported from Chhattisgarh in the last 24 hours, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,186).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,226 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On Wednesday, India had recorded 120 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases decreased to 2,148 from 2,248. The death toll stood at 5,31,892.

