No death was reported on June 12, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 52 x 00:00

Mumbai on Monday reported as many as four new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,877, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 12, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city now has an active caseload of 52 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by three more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,052.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 5 and June 11 was 0.0005 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,84,770 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 542 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 124,955 days, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Sunday reported as many as seven new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,873, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 11, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by seven more patients on Sunday to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,049.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 92 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,350, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has remained at 5,31,891, the data stated. On February 14, the country had reported 74 cases in a day.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,880) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,639 while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent, it stated.