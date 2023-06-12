Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra former CM Manohar Joshi discharged from hospital

Updated on: 12 June,2023 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was discharged today. He is semiconscious, in a stable condition, the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai said in an official statement

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was on Monday discharged from the hospital. Manohar Joshi was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital on May 22 after he reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage, the ANI reported.


"Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was discharged today. He is semiconscious, in a stable condition," the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai said in an official statement. 



After days of being admitted in the ICU, Manohar Joshi was on June 5 shifted from the ICU. Joshi (85), a former Lok Sabha speaker, was admitted to the P D Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

On May 23, upon hearing about Manohar Joshi being admitted to the hospital, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray rushed to Hinduja Hospital to meet him. 

Manohar Joshi is one of the prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena. Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to the year 1999. Manohar Joshi was also the speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to the year 2004.

He became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Maharashtra when the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition came to power in 1995.

Manohar Joshi is said to be one of the prominent leaders of Shiv Sena. He is also said to be one of the closest associates of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Manohar Joshi reportedly started his political career by getting elected to the Legislative Council of the state from Shiv Sena. He also held the post of Mayor of Mumbai from 1976 to 1977.

Manohar Joshi became the CM of Maharashtra in 1995 when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power. He has also held the post of Lok Sabha Speaker in the past. However, he has not been active in politics for some time now.

