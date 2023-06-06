Mumbai reports nine new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 55

No death was reported on June 6, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said

Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as nine new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,834, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

The city now has an active caseload of 55 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 14 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,007.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 30 and June 25 was 0.0008 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,80,459 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 960 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 99,960 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 31 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

No Covid-19 death was reported in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent, the bulletin further said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,405, as per the bulletin.

The state currently has 172 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

33 patients were discharged on June 6. 80,20,681 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

At present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since 1st Jan 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, 16% did not have any comorbidity.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported nine Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,69,374, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,552, a health official said, the PTI had reported.