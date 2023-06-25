Mumbai reports one case of Covid-19, active tally in city at 18

No death was reported on June 25, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Sunday reported one new case of Covid-19. The addition of fresh case took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,931, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

The city now has an active caseload of 18 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by six more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,140.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 18 and June 24 was 0.0002 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,95,323 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 555 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Saturday reported as many as five new cases of coronavirus, the BMC had earlier said in a health bulletin.

According to the bulletin, no death related to the infection was reported on June 24.

Seven people had on Saturday recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospitals in city. The recoveries took the overall tally in city to 11,44,134, the bulletin had said.

1,728 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Saturday, the BMC had said in its June 24 bulletin.

Meanwhile, India has logged 80 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have climbed to 1,670 from 1,653, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,903, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,952).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,379 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with PTI inputs)