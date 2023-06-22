Breaking News
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to attend opposition meet in Patna on June 23
HC orders Taloja prison authorities to provide clean drinking water to inmates
Madhya Pradesh: 'Amit Shah's helicopter unable to land due to bad weather'
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports two Covid 19 cases active tally in city at 29

Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29

Updated on: 22 June,2023 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on June 22, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
x
00:00

Mumbai on Thursday reported as many as two new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,923, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on June 22, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.


The city now has an active caseload of 29 patients, it further said.


The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by four more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,121.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 15 and June 21 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,92,577 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 459 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is now 189,596 days, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Wednesday reported two new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections on June 21 to 11,63,921, the BMC had said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 21, the health bulletin had said.

The recovery count had on Wednesday increased by five more patients.

Mumbai had on Tuesday reported as many as six new cases of Covid-19. No death was reported on June 20, the BMC health bulletin had said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 95 coronavirus cases in a day while the number of active cases in the country has been recorded at 1,784, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,900, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India has so far logged 4.49 crore Covid cases.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,082, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

(with PTI inputs)

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
Coronavirus Covid 19 mumbai news Hello Health Health Matters

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK