Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29

Mumbai on Thursday reported as many as two new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,923, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 22, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 29 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by four more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,121.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 15 and June 21 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,92,577 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 459 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is now 189,596 days, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Wednesday reported two new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections on June 21 to 11,63,921, the BMC had said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 21, the health bulletin had said.

The recovery count had on Wednesday increased by five more patients.

Mumbai had on Tuesday reported as many as six new cases of Covid-19. No death was reported on June 20, the BMC health bulletin had said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 95 coronavirus cases in a day while the number of active cases in the country has been recorded at 1,784, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,900, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India has so far logged 4.49 crore Covid cases.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,082, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

