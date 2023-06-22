Mumbai: Western Railway to operate night block on June 23, check details

In a statement on Thursday, the Western Railway said that there will be no mega block on Sunday

The Western Railway on Thursday said that there will be no mega block on Sunday. It said that, the Western Railway will operate a night block on the intervening night of June 23 and 24 between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations.

In an official statment on Thursday, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on up on the fast lines from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs and on down fast lines from 01:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs between Vasai Road and Vaitarna station during the intervening night of Friday, 23rd June and Saturday, 24th June, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 19101 Virar-Bharuch MEMU will be delayed by 15 minutes and will depart Virar at 04:50 hrs instead of 04:35hrs. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above.

Therefore, there will be no block over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 25th June 2023, the statement said.

In an another statement, the Western Railway said, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 4 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare on the same composition, timings and path.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, the details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 04712 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th, June 2023 has been extended up to 1st October, 2023.

Train No. 04711 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th, June 2023 has been extended up to 30th September, 2023.

2. Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th, June 2023 has been extended up to 29th September 2023

Train No. 04713 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th, June 2023 has been extended up to 28th September 2023.

3. Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2023 has been extended upto 25th September 2023

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June 2023 has been extended upto 24th September 2023.

4. Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June,2023 has been extended upto 28th September 2023.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June 2023 has been extended upto 27th September 2023.

The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 04712, 04714, 09622 & 09724 will open from 23rd June, 2023 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, the Western Railway said.