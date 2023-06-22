Maharashtra: 50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar

The suspect had allegedly been involved in cases registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune areas, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said

CCTV footage of the suspect while conducting the theft. Pic/MBVV police sources

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra on Thursday said that its crime branch had successfully apprehended a 50-year-old man involved in multiple theft cases in the state.

According to the police, on the afternoon of June 17, the Virar police had received a complaint regarding a theft case. In the complaint, the victim stated that he had kept Rs 1.40 lakh in the trunk of his scooty and had parked it in the old vegetable market of Virar. However, when he returned and checked the trunk of his scooter, the money was missing. He then contacted the police and filed a complaint.

The police registered a case of theft, and the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar crime branch's unit 3, along with the local police, began investigating the matter. The crime branch officials initiated their investigation by reviewing the CCTV footage of the location and spotted a suspicious man in one of the footage. The police officials also gathered technical clues to trace the culprit, the police said.

"The team of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar crime branch officials, led by Inspector Pramod Badak, then began tracing the suspect and found that he resides in the Kasarvadavali area of Thane in Maharashtra. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar crime branch officials initially detained him for questioning, and during his interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. The officials later also recovered the stolen amount and a car from him," an official said.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar crime branch officials subsequently arrested the suspect and made a 100 per cent recovery of the stolen property. The investigations also revealed that the accused had been also involved in several previous cases registered in different police stations of the state.

"In the investigations after the accused's arrest, It has been found that he has been involved in over 20 similar crimes. These cases were registered in the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune police commissionerates. Further investigations into the case are ongoing," the official added.