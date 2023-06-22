Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

Mira Road murder: Thane court has sent the 56-year-old accused who killed and chopped his 32-year-old live-in partner to judicial custody for 14 days

Pic/Hanif Patel

Thane court has sent the 56-year-old accused who killed and chopped his 32-year-old live-in partner to judicial custody for 14 days

The accused who chopped and boiled his live-in partner in Mira Road was produced in Thane court.

In the investigation police found that the accused mixed poison into buttermilk (Chaas) and served it to the deceased woman.

Police said the accused also took a selfie with the deceased naked body.

The police had appealed to the court to remand him police custody for at least three days.

The Nayanagar police also conducted the psychological test of the accused to check the mental health of the accused.

Police also recovered many such evidence and also recorded more than 20 statements in this case.