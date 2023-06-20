Mumbai: Some Western Railway trains to remain affected on June 21 due to traffic block, check details

During the block period, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, short terminated, partially cancelled and regulated, a statement from Western Railway said

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that due to a traffic block on Wednesday, June 21, some trains will remain affected.

The Western Railway, in a statement said that it will operate a traffic block from 08:55 hrs to 10:40 hrs on June 21. During the block, it will carry out the work of launching of 5 girders for construction of ROB 106A at Saphale station.

During the block period, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, short terminated, partially cancelled and regulated, the statement said.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under: -

Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 01337 Boisar - Vasai Road MEMU

2. Train No. 90450 Virar – Churchgate local of 12:00 hrs.

Short – Termination/ Partially Cancellation :-

1. Train No. 01338 Dombivli – Boisar MEMU will be short terminated at Vasai Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Boisar.

2. Train No. 93008 Dahanu Road - Borivali local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Borivali.

3. Train No. 93009 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

4. Train No. 93010 Dahanu Road - Virar local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Virar.

5. Train No. 93011 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

6. Train No. 19002 Surat - Virar Express will be short terminated at Palghar and hence will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar.

7. Train No. 09143 Virar - Valsad will remain partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Valsad.

Regulation of Trains:

1. Train no. 20932 Indore – Kochuveli express will be regulated by 01.15 hrs.

2. Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express will be regulated by 50 mins.

3. Train No.22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express will be regulated by 50 mins.

4. Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 30 mins.

The Western Railway said, "Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same."