Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 31

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
No death was reported on June 21, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Wednesday reported as many as two new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,921, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on June 21, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.


The city now has an active caseload of 31 patients, it further said.


The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by five more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,117.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 14 and June 20 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,92,118 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 792 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Tuesday reported as many as six new cases of Covid-19. No death was reported on June 20, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin had said that the recovery count had increased by eight more patients.

Mumbai, on Monday, did not report a single Covid-19 case.

According to the BMC data, this is the first time since February 13 that Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases.

Mumbai has not reported any death since June 7 this year, the official said.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day rise of 92 new Covid-19 cases even as the active caseload declined to 1,786, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (5.31 lakh), the data -- updated at 8 am on Wednesday -- showed.

The total tally of Covid cases is currently at 4,49,93,671 (4.49 crore). The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,987 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive. 

(with PTI inputs)

