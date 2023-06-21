Mumbai civic body holds training workshops for residents in hilly areas

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started taking training workshops at 74 locations which are potential landslide sites. Awareness was created about do's and don'ts in case of landslides

The Geological Survey of India has conducted a scientific survey of 249 potential landslide locations across the city. Based on this survey, 74 out of 249 places have been declared as high risk.

The BMC has started training workshops for people residing in the vicinity of these areas. The training is being given in a phased manner. So far 250 citizens have been trained under this, said an official from the Disaster Management Department. These citizens were trained by trainers of the National Disaster Response Team.

The training program covers the need for disaster management, what is a disaster, identification of dangers, types of disasters, what to do and what not to do in different types of disasters, disaster management cycle (preparedness, mitigation, resistance as well as response) the work of Disaster Management Department, how to prepare, mitigate, prevent and respond in case of an incident? First Aid Guidelines, types of injuries, symptoms and treatment, trauma management, etc.

The training sessions are conducted at Bandivali Hill, Yadav Nagar, Jogeshwari (West), Kurla Kasaiwada in Eastern Suburbs, Bharat Nagar in Vashi Naka Chembur, Varsha Nagar in Ghatkopar, etc. The two days workshops were arranged on weekends so that a maximum number of people can participate in them. More than 250 locals participated in 6 training workshops held on June 17 and 18, 2023 at various locations.