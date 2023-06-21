Navi Mumbai Metro: Belapur to Pendhar stretch ready for public use as CIDCO gets certificate

Urban planning body City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Wednesday said that the commercial operation of the Metro line between Belapur and Pendhar stations in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai will start soon.

CIDCO said it received the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) certificate for the commencement of commercial operation between the Central Park and Belapur stations.

Now, the complete 11.1-km-long Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project "Belapur to Pendhar" will be ready for public use, it said. The stretch comprises 11 stations.

“After overcoming numerous hurdles, the much-awaited Navi Mumbai Metro service will start soon,” said Anil Diggikar, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

MahaMetro has been appointed as the operator, and the fare has been decided, it said, adding that the staff also has been recruited for the Metro Line 1 operations.

Under the Navi Mumbai Metro project, four elevated corridors are being developed by CIDCO. Among them, Line 1 was taken first, it said.

In October 2021, the Line 1 received the CMRS certificate for five stations from Pendhar to Central Park. With the latest CMRS certificate for stations between Central Park and Belapur stations, the entire Line 1 is all set for commercial operation, it said. (PTI)