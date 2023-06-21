Thane: Civic engineers file complaint of assault against Mira Bhayander MLA Geeta Jain

Two civic engineers of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) filed a complaint against independent MLA Geeta Jain on Wednesday

The engineers accused the independent MLA of assaulting them and obstructing the performance of official duty.

On Tuesday, a video went viral where MLA Geeta Jain can be seen slapping junior civic engineer Shubham Patil and abusing him and his colleague Sanjay Soni for allegedly undertaking the demolition of an illegal shanty.

In the complaint filed by both engineers, they stated contrary to her allegation that the house was pulled down ahead of monsoon.

According to the Kashimira police, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case so far.

The officials had planned to pull down the illegal shanty of Rajiv Kumar Singh in Penkar Pada area of Pandurang Wadi on June 14, but no action was taken following a phone call from MLA Jain, the complaint said.

"On June 20, the MLA had asked Assistant Commissioner Sachin Bacchav to come for a site visit, and as he was busy he deputed the two engineers," the complaint mentioned.

"The MLA, however, picked a quarrel with them, manhandled them and also slapped Patil," the complaint said, seeking action against her.

"Singh's house had not been demolished," the complaint said, alleging that he and his mother were allotted alternative houses in 2018 which they rented out and were living in the illegal shanty.

In a letter written to the municipal commissioner, MLA Geeta Jain demanded the suspension of both the civic engineers, accusing them of pulling down Singh's house on June 16.

(with inputs from PTI)