Mumbai on Friday reported two fresh cases of Covid-19 infection

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai reports two news cases of Covid-19 infection, active cases 25 x 00:00

Mumbai on Friday reported two fresh cases of Covid-19 infection taking the total number of cases detected in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,163,925

A health bulletin released by the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Public Health Department said that the total number of active cases in the city stand at 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday also Mumbai reported two cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, on Friday no death was reported. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by four more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,121.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 15 and June 21 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,92,577 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 459 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is now 189,596 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,712 from 1,784, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817).

Also read: Mumbai Weather Alert: Cloudy sky and possibility of light rain expected in city and suburbs

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,203 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.