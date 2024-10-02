Mumbai researchers capture first camera-trap footage of rare ferret badger

Ferret badger, first photographic record from Tripura documented

Listen to this article Mumbai researchers make wildlife breakthrough in Tripura x 00:00

Mumbai-based researchers Omkar Patil and Dr Ashutosh Joshi from the Vivek PARC Foundation have conducted a rapid assessment of mammalian fauna in Tripura’s protected areas, uncovering vital insights into local wildlife and habitats. Among their significant findings is the first-ever camera-trap footage of a ferret badger in Gumti Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighting the urgent need for ongoing conservation efforts in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT



The leopard cat spotted in the forest

Conducted from January to April 2024, the study covered all protected sites, including Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, Clouded Leopard National Park, Rowa Wildlife Sactuary, Trishna Wildlife Sactuary, Bison National Park, and Gumti Wildlife Sanctuary. The study aimed to document diverse mammalian species, analyse threats to wildlife and ecosystems and identify key actors for long-term conservation strategies.



A fishing cat spotted in the forest

Led by researchers Patil and Dr Joshi, the study received support from The Habitats Trust’s Technology for Conservation team. Patil said, “The significant finding was the confirmation of a ferret badger in Gumti Wildlife Sanctuary, for which the first-ever camera-trap images were captured during the research.”

The survey provides an in-depth overview of the state of mammalian fauna and their habitats within Tripura’s protected areas. Methods such as camera trapping and line transects were utilised to collect data. Various images of some of the most cryptic species, like the leopard cat, fishing cat, and crab-eating mongoose, were documented. Indirect signs of large carnivores were also recorded during line transects and foot patrols by the team.



The team that set up camera traps in the forest

A medium to large scat (faecal matter) belonging to a big cat (suspected to be a clouded leopard) was discovered in the Clouded Leopard National Park, indicating the possible existence of this big cat in the park. The Relative Abundance Index (RAI) from camera traps was highest for species such as the Common Palm Civet and Crab-eating Mongoose, while other species had a lower RAI.

Vikram Sankaranarayanan, executive director of the Vivek PARC Foundation, emphasised that “This fruitful collaboration with the Tripura Forest Department shall pave the way for multifaceted and diverse interventions that will strategically support the conservation and management of wildlife in Tripura for years to come.” Rushikesh Chavan, head of The Habitats Trust, added, “Tripura is part of the global biodiversity hotspots. It harbours several rare and threatened species. These joint studies with the Tripura Forest Department are a critical first step to ensure that the biodiversity and ecosystems of Tripura are safeguarded.”

Why this study matters

The rapid assessment of mammalian fauna in Tripura’s protected areas is vital for several reasons. It marks the first systematic documentation of local wildlife through camera trapping, uncovering species like the ferret badger. This research highlights the urgent need for conservation efforts, especially in a region that is part of global biodiversity hotspots. By identifying threats to wildlife and ecosystems, it enables targeted protection strategies.