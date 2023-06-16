Mumbai's reserved water quota averts severe water crisis for now

BMC utilises water from reserved quota to prevent lake levels dipping; the current water stock may last until July end, water cut decision to be made by June end

BMC has already used 28,182 million litres from the reserved quota of Upper Vaitarna. Representation pic

In a challenging scenario, Mumbai’s reserved water quota plays a crucial role in ensuring adequate water supply for the city. Without the utilisation of this quota, the lake levels would have plummeted to a mere 7 per cent. Presently, the lake levels stand below 9 per cent. However, with the reserved quota, the water quantity has reached 16 per cent of the total storage capacity of the lakes, potentially sustaining the city until the end of July. The final decision on water cuts will be determined by the progress of the monsoon and lake levels by the end of June.