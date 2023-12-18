Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'

Furious locals stage protest as thousands of flats are being built in their area to house those displaced by projects

Mulund East residents protest against the bid to relocate project-affected persons to their area, on Sunday

A large number of Mulund East residents on Sunday staged a sit-in and raised slogans in response to the proposed relocation of thousands of project-affected persons (PAPs) to their area. They were joined by politicians and local leaders.

The protesters, who sat in front of a construction site near Kelkar College, stated that the rehabilitation of such a large number of people would change the character of the area and put a huge burden on existing utilities. About 7,450 flats are being built in Mulund East near the college to rehabilitate various PAPs.

“7,450 flats translates to 7,450 families. If we consider a family to comprise five people, that translates to almost 40,000 people. This will straightaway put stress on resources, create traffic jams at every corner and lead to a drastic fall in real estate values and change in demographics,” a protester said.

In 2019, when the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planned to build tenements for PAPs. Accordingly, a list was prepared which indicated that approximately 35,000 tenements would be required.

“We have been creating awareness among Mulundkars on how this project will affect one and all. Work has already begun on it and it is disturbing to see this at this stage. The government needs to intervene and stop it. This is a fight to save Mulund East, and it is not associated with any political party,” another protester said. Local MLA Mihir Kotecha said, “I have been opposing the project from the beginning and will continue to do it in my own way.”

BMC’s statement

The BMC issued an official statement on the matter on November 30. Residents of Zone 6, an area spanning Ghatkopar to Mulund, were to be relocated to Mulund East. These families have been affected by the various civic projects, the BMC mentioned in a statement.

“It is not fair to say that the project in Mulund will put a burden on infrastructure. Infrastructure development is not limited to a housing project or colony. The development of infrastructure facilities is done by preparing a development plan and considering the future population and their needs,” the statement read.

