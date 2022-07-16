Mumbai: Residents oppose roof over Mahim bridge

In unusual request, locals say they do not want cover on walkway as it encourages junkies, hawkers and muggers

The roofless new FOB at the Churchgate end of Mahim station

As it constructed a new foot overbridge (FOB) at the Churchgate end of Mahim station, the railways moved to the next leg of the project—install the roof. Then came an unusual request. Local residents told the authorities they were ready to brave the rain and scorching summer but didn’t want a cover on the bridge. The roof will draw hawkers, druggies and anti-social elements, they said.

Also read: No relief for walkers in quaint south Mumbai, too

Mahim bridge to stay topless for user’s safety

The foot overbridge at Mahim has come up under efforts by the Western Railway and Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) to construct new FoBs and upgrade existing ones at city’s stations. The Mahim bridge has been linked to the municipal bridge further south. However, when the railway contractors began to erect a roof, sources said, locals told them that they didn’t want it to be covered. Acting on their suggestions, the work on the roof was suspended even after the support frame had been built.

A local resident, on the condition of anonymity, said their opposition was for the overall safety of commuters using both bridges. “It is only the connector between the railway and the BMC bridge that is without a roof and it is important to keep it like that from a public safety point of view. When the bridge is covered from all sides, it proves to be unsafe as it attracts all kinds of elements, making it a safety issue, especially at midnight or early morning when a lot of women commuters also travel to the station.”

The resident said authorities can install CCTV cameras on the bridge but there is a limitation to that kind of surveillance. “By keeping it open like this, no one can sit here for a long time and it is open to public eyes from the platform in case of any misdeed,” he added.

“The skywalk was built by MRVC and they had duly started to provide roof covering but local residents did not allow the work as it would be a point of nuisance from residents of nearby Dharavi slum. Some panels which were provided had to be removed and work had to be stopped,” a WR spokesperson said.

“Yes, it is true we had started providing a roof but because of the likelihood of nuisance, these were removed at the request of local residents,” said an MRVC official.