Mumbai: ‘Rise up against the tyranny’, says AAP leader as party launches countrywide ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ poster campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday launched a countrywide “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” poster campaign with the party leaders insisting that the banners will be put up across India, including in Mumbai.

Preeti Sharma Menon, the party’s Mumbai President said, “It is time for the people of this country to rise up. Future generations will not forgive us, if we don't rise up against this tyranny.”

Menon said that ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ posters that were put up across Delhi have shaken the central government. “Never in history have 138 FIRs been filed for putting up posters, even during the British rule," she added.

Starting today the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will put up "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters across the country. "Let's see the power of FIR, police and jail. When "Modi hatao, desh bachao" posters are displayed everywhere, your prisons will be full but still, there will be more people, who will volunteer to save Mother India," Dhanraj Vanjari, Vice President of the party's Maharashtra unit said.

Hitting out at the Modi government over the Adani issue, National Joint Secretary and AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas said wherever Prime Minister Modi went, he made sure to develop Adani's empire. “As long as Narendra Modi remains the country's Prime Minister, will he investigate Adani," he asked?

Alleging that the Central government is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition, AAP Maharashtra Secretary Dhananjay Shinde said, “Today, the country's constitution is being torn to shreds and efforts are being made to suppress the voice of the opposition by implicating the leaders in fabricated cases. The three black agriculture laws were forcefully imposed on the country's farmers. They had to agitate for a whole year. The government promised them that laws will be made to ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP), but nothing happened."

Last week, posters reading "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (remove Modi, save India) appeared on walls and electricity poles across Delhi, following which the police arrested six people. The Delhi Police registered around 49 FIRs after thousands of posters seeking the removal of PM Modi were found in the national capital.