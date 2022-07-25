Mumbai: Roofless Masjid Bunder, Parel stations add to commuters’ woes this monsoon

Officials said that as the size of the platform at Masjid Bunder station is small, the railway has not fixed the roof yet. The authorities have, however, decided to fix them soon

Platforms 3 and 4 at Masjid Bunder station has no roof

Commuters travelling from Masjid Bunder and Parel stations are a harrowed lot with no roof at some platforms even amid monsoon. Platform 3-4 at Masjid Bunder and platform 1 at Parel do not have a roof, leaving passengers to deal with rain while they wait for their trains. Officials said that as the size of the platform at Masjid Bunder station is small, the railway has not fixed the roof yet. The authorities have, however, decided to fix them soon.

Assistant Engineer Yogesh Chaturvedi from the engineering department told mid-day, “We are getting regular complaints from commuters over the lack of roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel stations. People are in trouble as they get drenched in rain. We are facing technical issues to fix the roof due to the less space at these platforms.”

“The structure of the roof will be the same as CSMT. We will fix the structure in the centre of the station and use a big and long roof which will cover the entire station. It will help commuters during both monsoon and summer,” he added.