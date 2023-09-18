Mumbai: RPF cop saves passenger's life at Kurla station by giving CPR

The passenger was found lying unconscious on platform number 7-8 of the Kurla station on September 14 at around 11 am

A timely Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) given by an RPF constable saved the life of a male passenger at Kurla station in Mumbai, a Central Railway official told news agency PTI on Monday.

"On duty, RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable Mukesh Yadav rushed to the spot and performed CPR on the passenger which helped save his life. Subsequently, the RPF shifted the passenger to civic-run Bhabha Hospital with the help of the station master and GRP personnel," a CR spokesperson told PTI.

CPR is a medical procedure involving repeated cycles of compression of the chest and artificial respiration, performed to maintain blood circulation and oxygenation in a person who has suffered cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the hospital appreciated the timely CPR given by the RPF staffer which helped the passenger regain breathing and his life was saved, the CR spokesperson told PTI.

"RPF staff Mukesh Yadav has done an excellent work of humanity in saving a precious life," the spokesperson told PTI, adding that the condition of the passenger was stable.

Meanwhile, Central Railway is running 156 Ganpati Special trains in view of the Ganpati festival and the bookings for which are open.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train, named 'Namo Express', to Konkan from Mumbai's Dadar station in view of upcoming the Ganesh Chaturthi. Fadnavis said that Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival.

"Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival so that passengers don't face any difficulty in reaching their designated place," Fadnavis said.

"Our Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and all our team are working to make an arrangement like every year we do. This year we are trying to do it on a larger scale," he added.

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)