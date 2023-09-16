Breaking News
Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued
Mumbai: Charkop hsg society chairman, secy, booked for stealing mangroves!
Mumbai: Army tells BMC to stop building work near depot
Mumbai crime: Betting app mogul spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding
Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi Devendra Fadnavis flags off special train Namo Express for devotees

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devendra Fadnavis flags off special train 'Namo Express' for devotees

Updated on: 16 September,2023 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Fadnavis said that Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devendra Fadnavis flags off special train 'Namo Express' for devotees

Devendra Fadnavis, dy CM

Listen to this article
Ganesh Chaturthi: Devendra Fadnavis flags off special train 'Namo Express' for devotees
x
00:00

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train, named 'Namo Express', to Konkan from Mumbai's Dadar station in view of upcoming the Ganesh Chaturthi. Fadnavis said that Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival.


"Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival so that passengers don't face any difficulty in reaching their designated place." "Our Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and all our team are working to make an arrangement like every year we do. This year we are trying to do it on a larger scale,' added Fadnavis.


Also Read: Why grander Ganpati idols are taking the centre stage during festivity


While Central Railway is running 156 Ganpati Special trains in view of the Ganpati festival and the bookings for which are open. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29. The 10-day festival ends when the idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in a nearby body of water such as a river or sea, called visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you protecting yourself from the heatwave
devendra fadnavis dadar ganpati central railway indian railways mumbai railways mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK