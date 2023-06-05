New arm of Ghatkopar Link Road built for dumpers, trucks, is a waste of money as high tension cables overhead render it unusable

The bridge was opened for traffic in 2021. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article Mumbai: Rs 12-crore road that lies unused one year on x 00:00

The new arm of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover, built at a cost of Rs 11 crore for dumpers and trucks, has turned out to be a waste of money as high-tension cables running overhead make it impossible for heavy vehicles to ply. There is a plan to relocate the wires, but it is over a year with nothing done yet.

Almost two years after the new arm of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover was opened, heavy vehicles cannot use it due to the presence of high-tension wire overhead. The link between the Deonar dumping ground and the flyover was constructed using additional funds, to provide connectivity primarily to solid waste dumpers that transport the city’s waste to the dumping ground. The bridge was opened for traffic in 2021. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spent an additional Rs 11 core while constructing the flyover for the approximately 250-metre-long connector.

The BMC spent an additional Rs 11 crore to construct the connector. Pic/Sameer Markande

Former corporator and Samajwadi party MLA, Rais Shaikh said, “I had suggested constructing a connector to the dumping ground as the residents of Govandi-Mankhurd complain about the stench due to the garbage compactor which also disrupts traffic movement in the area. But heavy vehicles are not being allowed to ply the road due to the high-tension wire and the BMC is not making any efforts to resolve the issue.”

Local resident Faiyaz Alam Shaikh said they have been constantly following up with the authorities regarding the high-tension wire and also for the installation of noise bearers along the connector road. “BMC officials told us recently that work to raise the height of the wire will be undertaken soon. They are also conducting a feasibility study to erect noise barriers along the connector as it passes close to houses in Kamala Raman Nagar,” he said.

According to Faiyaz, there have also been instances of stones and debris being dumped on the connector road as it is closed. “Opening the connector road would be very beneficial, especially as waste dumpers and compactors ply at high speeds in the area, which is a safety issue,” he added.

An official from the BMC bridges department said civic authorities are aware of the issue and are working on raising the height of the high-tension wire at Mankhurd. “Recently, the Slum Redevelopment Authority agreed to allot land to build extra poles. We are hopeful the issue will be sorted soon,” said the official.

According to the sources, the original cost of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover project was Rs 467 crore. However, by the time it was completed, the cost escalated to Rs 732 crore, of which around Rs 11 crore was spent on the connector.

2021

Year the road was opened for traffic