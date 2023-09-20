Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh pandal, offers prayers

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed puja of the deity at the pandal near King's Circle in central Mumbai along with officials and workers of the GSB Seva Mandal

Mohan Bhagwat performs ‘puja’ at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust on Tuesday. File Pic/PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday visited the famous Ganesh pandal put up by Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal in Mumbai and performed puja, according to the PTI.

The news agency reported, Mohan Bhagwat performed puja of the deity at the pandal near King's Circle in central Mumbai along with officials and workers of the mandal.

The GSB's Ganesh idol, which has been decorated in an opulent way with several kgs of gold ornaments, silver as well as other precious items -- making it one of the richest in the country -- attracts devotees from distant places during the 10-day Ganesh festival which began on September 19.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also visited the popular Ganesh pandal and offered prayers, as per the PTI.

Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed special puja at the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati pandal in Pune on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The theme of this year's decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

PTI reported that Bhagwat performed "pran pratishta' (auspicious installation) of Lord Ganesh's idol at the Dagdusheth temple where the pandal is erected.

Earlier in the day, a procession of all five manache (revered) Ganapati - Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibag and Kesari Wada- was taken out with fanfare in the city.

Maharashtra Police personnel are deployed to ensure that no untoward incident happens during the festival.

Meanwhile, the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, is steeped in devotion to welcome the annual homecoming of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day festival began on Tuesday amid fanfare and gaiety.

Idols in various shapes and sizes were installed at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of elaborate decorations based on myriad themes ranging from the Chandrayaan-3 launch to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, as per the PTI.

Families, including children as well as senior citizens, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved "bappa" home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums.

Many people were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh in autorickshaws, cars, and other modes of transport on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)