The RTO Employees Union had called for an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demands

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article RTO employees call off indefinite strike after agreement on key demands x 00:00

The indefinite strike of employees at the Regional Transport Offices has been called off on Thursday as a few of their demands have been agreed upon, and work at RTO offices will now resume normally from Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RTO Employees Union had called for an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demands.

Surendra Sartape, general secretary of the RTO Employees' Union, confirmed the decision to mid-day and said, "The preliminary demands have been met, and we have been assured of fulfilling other demands too. We have called off the strike call for now."

"There had been several demands about the work culture, seamless functioning of offices, and several recommendations about employee welfare that have been pending. The union has been demanding a restructuring of the hierarchy for the RTO workforce due to computerisation and changes in the system, which have made many posts redundant. There is a need to reorganise the system. The protests originally started to press for all such demands," Sartape said.

He said the implementation of the new system had also been stalled for the past few years due to technical issues.