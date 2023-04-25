Breaking News
Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire after taking off from Nepal
Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264
Operation Kaveri: Ships, aircraft set to bring 500 Indians back home from Sudan
Sunstroke deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Governor, seek high-level probe
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Sailor mowed down by speeding driver

Mumbai: Sailor mowed down by speeding driver

Updated on: 25 April,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Was in Mumbai on three-month break to attend family wedding, on his way to ‘haldi’ function when incident took place

Mumbai: Sailor mowed down by speeding driver

Mayur was rushed to Cooper Hospital but died due to multiple injuries

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Sailor mowed down by speeding driver
x
00:00

The police have registered a hit-and-run case against the unknown driver of a car that ran over a 38-year-old merchant navy professional at Vile Parle on Sunday. The police said Mayur Jaywant Patil was riding his bike to a relative’s marriage function when a speeding car rammed him on the airport flyover along the Western Express Highway (WEH). The Vile Parle police are scanning CCTV footage to nab the driver. 


Patil—a resident of Govardhan Society on NM Joshi Road at Lower Parel—was living with his wife Shamika, 35, and children Varun, 10, and Reeva, 2. He was on leave for three months to attend his cousin’s wedding. “On Sunday, the entire family attended the ‘haldi’ ceremony at Borivali. Mayur sent his wife and kids to the evening function and informed her that he would come there with a change of clothes for the kids,” his brother Milind said.



According to Milind, they received a call from an unknown person informing them that Mayur had met with an accident and was admitted to Cooper Hospital. “We rushed to the hospital and found that my brother died due to multiple injuries,” he said, adding that the incident took place around 7.45 pm.


Also read: Tattoo helps police trace deceased man’s family to Telangana

“Umesh Dharne who helped my brother and also informed us about the accident said no one came forward to help my brother for 10 minutes. He saw traffic ahead and when he reached the spot, saw Mayur lying there in a pool of blood,” Milind said. 

A police officer said they have registered an FIR against the unknown driver and are checking CCTV footage of the flyover to nab the accused.

western express highway vile parle mumbai airport mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK