Mumbai: Sailor mowed down by speeding driver

Was in Mumbai on three-month break to attend family wedding, on his way to ‘haldi’ function when incident took place

Mayur was rushed to Cooper Hospital but died due to multiple injuries

The police have registered a hit-and-run case against the unknown driver of a car that ran over a 38-year-old merchant navy professional at Vile Parle on Sunday. The police said Mayur Jaywant Patil was riding his bike to a relative’s marriage function when a speeding car rammed him on the airport flyover along the Western Express Highway (WEH). The Vile Parle police are scanning CCTV footage to nab the driver.

Patil—a resident of Govardhan Society on NM Joshi Road at Lower Parel—was living with his wife Shamika, 35, and children Varun, 10, and Reeva, 2. He was on leave for three months to attend his cousin’s wedding. “On Sunday, the entire family attended the ‘haldi’ ceremony at Borivali. Mayur sent his wife and kids to the evening function and informed her that he would come there with a change of clothes for the kids,” his brother Milind said.

According to Milind, they received a call from an unknown person informing them that Mayur had met with an accident and was admitted to Cooper Hospital. “We rushed to the hospital and found that my brother died due to multiple injuries,” he said, adding that the incident took place around 7.45 pm.

“Umesh Dharne who helped my brother and also informed us about the accident said no one came forward to help my brother for 10 minutes. He saw traffic ahead and when he reached the spot, saw Mayur lying there in a pool of blood,” Milind said.

A police officer said they have registered an FIR against the unknown driver and are checking CCTV footage of the flyover to nab the accused.