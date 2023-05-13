Breaking News
Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede booked for graft, extortion in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede booked for graft, extortion in drugs-on-cruise case

Updated on: 13 May,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

‘My father stands vindicated’, says daughter of Nawab Malik who had first alleged violations in Aryan Khan case

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and many others on charges of corruption and extortion in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs case that had to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.


Wankhede was the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal director, Mumbai, at the time and probed the case. Among others booked are the then superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, Ashish Ranjan (the then intelligence officer of Mumbai zonal unit, NCB), K P Gosavi (a private person whose selfie with Aryan following latter’s arrest went viral), Sanvile D’Souza (a private person). The CBI alleged that the accused extorted an amount of about Rs 25 crore from the family members of the alleged accused by threatening them with the accusation of offenses of possession of narcotics substances as per the alleged directions of Wankhede.



Also Read: Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops


“My father has been saying this since day one, and now the CBI has confirmed it after years of investigation. Those who denied the truth of my father’s allegations should be held accountable,” said Nilofer Malik, daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik, after the CBI booked Wankhede. Malik had alleged Wankhede extorted money in all his cases and highlighted the gross violation in the case of Aryan Khan. “Some people believe that truth can be obscured with a little cover-up and decoration. However, as time passes, the truth will eventually come to light, while falsehoods fade away,” she added.

