Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park forest officers detain agent who sells forest land

Agent Murtaza also runs Bajrang Flour Mill Shop at Gokul Nagar in Kandivli East

Sanjay Gandhi National Park forest department has swung into action following mid-day’s reports on agents selling forest land and constructing houses there. One agent, Murtaza, who was mentioned in mid-day’s investigative report on July 19 has been detained from Gokul Nagar in Kandivli East on Thursday.

SGNP forest officers have launched a hunt for these agents and also stated that most of the agents do not have the licence required to sell houses. Officers are also looking into their own personnel who are helping the agents build unauthorised houses.

Range Forest Officer Dinesh Desale said, “We have detained a person identified as Murtaza from his Bajrang Flour Mill Shop at Gokul Nagar in Kandivli East on Thursday late evening, after mid-day published the story. We are also searching for other agents involved in this racket. We are questioning him and are on the lookout for his partners.”

As part of the investigation, this correspondent had approached Murtaza under the guise of buying a house on forest land. Murtaza, in turn, had sent his accomplices named Madhav and Amannath Sharma to show the land and houses. They had agreed to sell a hut on SGNP land for Rs 50,000 and also assured they would bribe forest officers if they came to demolish the structure.