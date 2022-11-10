×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar says Bharat Jodo Yatra is movement for uniting country

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar, says Bharat Jodo Yatra is movement for uniting country

Updated on: 10 November,2022 04:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanjay Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the "atmosphere of bitterness" and unite the country

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar, says Bharat Jodo Yatra is movement for uniting country

Sanjay Raut talks to reporter after meeting with Sharad Pawar. Pic/Ashish Raje


Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai.


After meeting Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the "atmosphere of bitterness" and unite the country.



Also Read: Probe agencies acting like 'Centre's pets', court bail order on Sanjay Raut guide for country: Uddhav Thackeray


While speaking to reporters, Raut said: "The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a movement to unite the country and end the atmosphere of bitterness. This should be welcomed."

He met Pawar to inquire about his health, Raut said.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, was released on bail on Wednesday three months after his arrest in an alleged money laundering case. The court, while granting bail, said Raut's arrest was "illegal" and a "witch-hunt".

(With inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uddhav thackeray shiv sena sharad pawar nationalist congress party sanjay raut mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK