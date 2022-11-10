Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar, says Bharat Jodo Yatra is movement for uniting country

Sanjay Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the "atmosphere of bitterness" and unite the country

Sanjay Raut talks to reporter after meeting with Sharad Pawar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

After meeting Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the "atmosphere of bitterness" and unite the country.

While speaking to reporters, Raut said: "The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a movement to unite the country and end the atmosphere of bitterness. This should be welcomed."

He met Pawar to inquire about his health, Raut said.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, was released on bail on Wednesday three months after his arrest in an alleged money laundering case. The court, while granting bail, said Raut's arrest was "illegal" and a "witch-hunt".

(With inputs from PTI)

