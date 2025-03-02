Breaking News
Mumbai school kids explore urban wilderness in Jane Goodall Institute’s 'Beyond the Trail' program

Updated on: 02 March,2025 11:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The children were educated about how Mumbai’s urban wilderness is linked to its wetlands and oceans. Around 150 school children, 30 college students, and teachers took part in the program

Around 150 school children, 30 college students, and teachers took part in the program

More than 100 school children took part in the 'Mumbai Base Camp Beyond the Trail Program', which was organised by Jane Goodall Institute India in collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Saturday. The children were educated about how Mumbai’s urban wilderness is linked to its wetlands and oceans. Around 150 school children, 30 college students, and teachers took part in the program.


Shweta Naik, executive director of Jane Goodall Institute India said, "As children walk through Sanjay Gandhi National Park, they are not just exploring a forest—they are stepping into a living story. A story of wonder, discovery, and responsibility. Walking in Dr. Jane Goodall’s footsteps means seeing the world with curiosity, listening to the whispers of the trees, and understanding that every living being has a role in nature’s great web of life. It also means recognizing the quiet heroes of this forest—the forest guards—who dedicate their lives to protecting its wild inhabitants."


Shweta Naik also said that the children are not just visitors; they are the next generation of changemakers. "Today, they walk in Jane’s footsteps, learning to observe, respect, and protect. Tomorrow, they will lead the way—ensuring that these forests, their wildlife, and the spirit of conservation live on for generations to come.”


As a part of the Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, the program was planned to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards.

The school children who took part in the program children, visited the Tree of Hope that was planted by Dr Jane Goodall at SGNP during her visit few months back.

The children who participated were told about how Mumbai’s urban wilderness is linked to its wetlands and oceans, safeguarding our living natural heritage. The kids also interacted with the dedicated SGNP team who work tirelessly to protect Mumbai’s wildlife and natural habitats.

wildlife sanjay gandhi national park Jane Goodall mumbai mumbai news

