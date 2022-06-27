Mumbai sees 1,062 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Of the 1,062 new cases, only 68 were hospitalised, with just seven of them needing oxygen support

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,062 Covid-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 11,08,433 and the toll to 19,604, a civic official said.

The five deaths comprised four women above the age of 66 and a 78-year-old man, all of whom were suffering from comorbidities, including heart disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the 1,062 new cases, only 68 were hospitalised, with just seven of them needing oxygen support, he said. As per BMC data, the number of people on oxygen support was 84.

Also Read: Mumbai: Covid-19 infection among under-19 category up 11 per cent in 12 days

The recovery count increased by 1,305 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,76,350, leaving the metropolis with 12,479 active cases, it showed.

The recovery rate was 97 per cent, the growth rate in cases between June 20 and 26 was 0.151 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 433 days, as per civic data.

With 8,854 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,74,88,585.

(with inputs from PTI)