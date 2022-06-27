Covid-19: India reports 17,073 cases, registers over 45 per cent rise in new infections

On June 26, a total of 11,739 Covid-19 cases were reported

Representative image

India has reported over 45 per cent single-day rise in new Covid-19 cases after 17,073 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said.

On Sunday, a total of 11,739 Covid cases were reported. The country has also reported 21 new Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,020.

With increasing cases, the active caseload has surged to 94,420 cases, accounting for 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,208 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,87,606. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent.

India's daily positivity rate has jumped to 5.62 per cent, while the weekly positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.39 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,03,604 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.10 crore.

Also Read: Pakistan: Covid-19 cases see upsurge, mask mandate returns on domestic flights

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.11 crore, achieved via 2,56,08,118 sessions. Over 3.63 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.