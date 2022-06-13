Mumbai sees 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, deaths jump to 7 in 12 days

The city saw two deaths due to Coronavirus, taking Covid fatalities to seven in the past 12 days. Both the victims were below the age of 40 and had no known comorbidities

A sea of people throng a market in Dadar on Sunday, amid calls by experts to maintain social distancing. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai reported 1,803 new Covid cases on Sunday, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) contributing about 90 per cent of the state’s 2,946 fresh infections. The city saw two deaths due to Coronavirus, taking Covid fatalities to seven in the past 12 days. Both the victims were below the age of 40 and had no known comorbidities.

While April and March each had recorded four deaths, three patients succumbed to the respiratory disease in May. Numbers shared by BMC showed 15,922 tests were conducted during the day. City test positivity rate or TPR stood at 11.3 per cent. In the third wave, the highest TPR recorded in Mumbai was 29.9 per cent on January 06. In March and April, TPR had remained below 1 per cent.

Up until now, though the cases were rising the death toll was very low. But in the last two weeks the toll is on the rise, too. What is worrying is that a man and a woman who died of Covid in city on Sunday were below the age of 40 and had no known comorbidities. Around 94 per cent of the patients turning positive on Sunday were asymptomatic as 111 people were hospitalised of which 12 are on oxygen support. BMC said 959 patients were discharged. There are 10,889 active cases in the city of which six are critical.

