Mumbai sees 238 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

A Mumbaikar gets her booster shot at the BMC health post in Batliboi compound Ghodapdeo, Byculla, on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 238 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,912 and the toll to 19,640, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was less than the 266 recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

Only 33 of the new cases are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added. The recovery count increased by 274 during the day to touch 11,01,455, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,817, he said.

The overall number of COVID tests in Mumbai reached 1,77,64,239, including 9,385 carried out on Sunday, he said.

As per civic data, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.024 per cent.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the tally to 80,34,261 and the toll to 1,48,062, an official said. The addition to the tally was less than the 2,336 reported on Saturday, but the deaths increased by one from the previous day when five people had succumbed, he said.

Of the new cases, Pune circle reported 680, followed by 462 in Mumbai circle, 313 in Nagpur, 209 in Nashik, 107 in Kolhapur, 85 in Akola, 81 in Aurangabad and 78 in the Latur Circle.

Three deaths were reported in Mumbai Circle, two in Nagpur and one in Pune circle, as per state health department data.

The recovery count increased by 1,916 to touch 78,71,507, leaving Maharashtra with 14,692 active cases. Pune leads with 5,075 active cases, followed by 1,817 in Mumbai and 1,476 in Nagpur, the data revealed. It also showed the state’s recovery rate was 97.97 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra was 8,29,16,041, including 37,741 since Saturday evening.

