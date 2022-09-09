Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths

City has been reporting over 200 daily cases since the beginning of September; state records 1,076 cases
Beneficiaries await their turn for a Covid shot at Colaba on Thursday. Pic/Ashish Raje
Mumbai on Thursday reported 290 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 11,47,331 and the toll to 19,716, a civic official said. This was a dip from the 316 cases and three deaths witnessed on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.
Mumbai has been reporting over 200 cases since the beginning of September, he pointed out. Of the 290 new cases, only 19 are symptomatic. The recovery count increased by 270 during the day and touched 11,25,379, leaving the city with 2,236 active cases, the official said. So far, 1,81,51,897 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 8,914 in the past 24 hours. This was higher than the 8,075 tests conducted in the previous 24-hour period.
Also Read: Yakub Memon grave 'beautification' irks BJP; Mumbai police order probe
As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between September 2 and 7 stood at 0.028 per cent. The caseload doubling time was 2,471 days, as per official data.
Maharashtra on Thursday registered 1,076 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,08,442 and the toll to 1,48,280, said a state health department official. As many as 1,031 patients across the state recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.
81,08,442
Total no of cases in Maharashtra
3
No of deaths in city on Thursday
270
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Thursday
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever