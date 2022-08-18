Breaking News
Mumbai sees 3-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

Updated on: 18 August,2022 06:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

The city’s active patient count has reached 5,194 of which 418 are being treated in hospitals

A beneficiary gets his jab at a health camp at the zoo. Pic/Ashish Raje


Covid cases in Mumbai leapt to 975 on Wednesday, registering a nearly 300 per cent rise over Tuesday’s 332 infections. With 8,173 samples tested during the day, the test positivity rate jumped to 12 per cent, showed BMC data. Coronavirus claimed two lives.


Of the new patients, 59 were hospitalised and 15 were put on oxygen support. The city’s active patient count has reached 5,194 of which 418 are being treated in hospitals. The fatalities on Wednesday included a 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man who also suffered from other ailments.

In 24 hours, 850 patients recovered, pushing the total recovery figures to 11,09,617. On Wednesday the state reported 1,800 cases, a steep jump from 836 a day ago, while 2,192 patients recovered from the infection taking the recovery tally to 79,16,615, showed data from the state health department.  


COVID fatalities in Maharashtra for Wednesday stood at 6. The deaths include 2 from Mumbai and one each from Mira-bhayandar, Nashik, Satara, and Pimpri Chinchwad. The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

So far, 1,48,180 people have died of Coronavirus infections in the state. Of the new cases, 1,309 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region or MMR, the Pune Circle saw 314 fresh infections.

80,76,165
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

1,309
Total no of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

2
No of deaths in city on Wednesday

850
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Wednesday

