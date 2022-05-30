Mumbai sees 318 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 2,238

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,43, 492, leaving the city with 2,238 active cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Monday reported 318 Covid-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection caseload here to 10,65,296, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said 298 of the 318 new cases were asymptomatic, while just three of the 20 persons hospitalised needed oxygen support.




He also said only 98 of the 24,472 hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are currently occupied.


