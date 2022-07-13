Mumbai sees 383 Covid-19 cases, one death

Areas under municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Pune and Satara district recorded two fatalities each

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 383 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, the BMC officials said. With the addition of these cases, the city's overall infection tally rose to 11,19,833 and toll to 19,625.

The active caseload of the city stands at 3,006.

It said that 694 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 10,97,202. Its recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

A total of 11,418 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 1,76,55,861.

Mumbai's Covid-19 case doubling rate stood at 1,645 days, while the growth rate from June 6 to July 12 was 0.041 per cent.

Maharashtra records 2,575 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,575 new coronavirus cases, while 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

Areas under municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Pune and Satara district recorded two fatalities each. Akola and Vasai-Virar towns and Solapur district registered one death each, the bulletin said. The state's case fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

The department said 3,210 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,45,300 and leaving the state with 16,922 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 97.94 per cent, the bulletin said.

(with inputs from PTI)