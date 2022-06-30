Mumbai sees 40 per cent decline in sale of cold and cough medicines: Survey

The medicine distributors observed that a smaller number of Covid-19 cases in these months is the main reason why there was a dip in sales

There has been a 40 per cent decline in the sales rate of medicines related to cough and cold in March, April and May this year in Mumbai, a recent survey conducted in the city reveals.

The medicine distributors observed that a smaller number of Covid-19 cases in these months is the main reason why there was a dip in sales numbers compared to last year for the same months.

As per the survey, 72 per cent of the respondents said that there has been more than 40 per cent decline in the sale of cough syrups and other prescribed medicines for cold and cough. More than 140 authorised persons (distributors/marketers) from pharmaceutical companies responded to the survey conducted by the association.

According to BMC data for the month of March and April, there were less than 100 Covid-19 cases per day (only a two-digit daily count). In the first week of May, there was a steady increase in the number of Covid-19. While last year, the same months counted four-digit daily count in Mumbai.

Speaking about the survey, Abhay Pandey, All Food and Drugs License Holders Foundation (AFDLHF), said, “We wanted to conduct this survey to see the sales rate of cough syrup and other cold and cough medicines this year as the number of Covid-19 cases and viral infections were less. While last year, there was high demand in March, April and May for cough syrups and other cold medicines. Last year, Covid-19 was at its peak between March and June.”

Adding details about low sales rate this year, Pandey said, “Besides less number of covid-19 cases, other factors such as people getting habitual for home remedies to boost their immunity, healthy lifestyle and double vaccination, decrease the number of viral infection cases.”

Anil Tiwari, director of Xperia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, who participated in the survey, said, “We could see the change in demand for common flu medicine this year. It is our general observation that the demand in bulk for common flu medicine reduced this year drastically compared to the previous year. Common flu cases were seen more in children compared to young adults or the elder age group people. We think, the vaccination effect in 18+ age group helped to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases this year compared to the third wave affected people.”