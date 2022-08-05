Mumbai sees 400+ Covid-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day; 2 die

There are 2,235 active cases in Mumbai of which 217 are in hospitals with 12 patients on oxygen support

A youngster gets his shot at a BMC health post in Byculla. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai reported over 400 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with 410 samples out of 9,691 turning positive and taking the positivity rate to 4.23 per cent. The Coronavrus claimed two lives during the day.

Of those who tested positive, 28 patients needed hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The new cases pushed the city’s total tally to 1,126,150. There are 2,235 active cases in Mumbai of which 217 are in hospitals with 12 patients on oxygen support. The casualties included an 80-year-old man and a 50-year-old female, both suffering from other ailments, taking the total Covid death count to 19,654. In the past 24 hours, 279 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 1,104,261.

The state reported 1,862 cases, taking Maharashtra’s overall tally to 80,53,965. On the other hand, 2,099 patients recovered, pushing up the recovery count to 78,93,764. Seven people died of Covid across the state. Apart from 2 cases each in Mumbai and Satara, Thane Municipal Corporation, Pune civic body and Pune district saw one death each. Out of cases in the state, 681 cases were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region, while 448 infections were reported from the Pune circle.

