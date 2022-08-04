Maharashtra records 1,862 Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 1,862 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, according to the state health department. The health bulletin further mentioned that presently there are 12,077 active cases in the state.

Out of 8,33,21,005 laboratory samples 80,53,965 have been tested positive (09.67 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 410 new coronavirus cases and two deaths.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

With 2,099 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection since the previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,93,765.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent.