Mumbai sees 41 Covid-19 cases, 47 recoveries

On Thursday, the city had witnessed 42 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out

A man gets his shot at a camp set up in Byculla. File pic

Caseload doubling time now 16,092 days; recovery rate is 98.2%, while total tests done stand at 1,84,99,496

Mumbai on Friday reported 41 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,54,607, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 47 and touched 11,34,534, leaving the city with an active caseload of 331, he said.

The caseload doubling time, which was 14,864 days on Thursday, breached the 16,000-mark and stood at 16,092 days, the official added.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests conducted was 1,84,99,496, including 4,047 in the last 24 hours. Agencies

11,54,607

Total no of cases in Mumbai city so far

331

Total no of active cases in Mumbai currently

0

No of deaths in the city on Friday

47

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday

