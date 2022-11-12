×
Mumbai sees 41 Covid-19 cases, 47 recoveries

Updated on: 12 November,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Thursday, the city had witnessed 42 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out

A man gets his shot at a camp set up in Byculla. File pic


Caseload doubling time now 16,092 days; recovery rate is 98.2%, while total tests done stand at 1,84,99,496


Mumbai on Friday reported 41 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,54,607, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said.



On Thursday, the city had witnessed 42 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.


The recovery count increased by 47 and touched 11,34,534, leaving the city with an active caseload of 331, he said.

The caseload doubling time, which was 14,864 days on Thursday, breached the 16,000-mark and stood at 16,092 days, the official added.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests conducted was 1,84,99,496, including 4,047 in the last 24 hours. Agencies

11,54,607
Total no of cases in Mumbai city so far

331
Total no of active cases in Mumbai currently

0
No of deaths in the city on Friday

47
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

