Maharashtra sees 169 Covid-19 cases, two deaths, 222 recoveries

The deaths took place in Raigad and Akola, while Mumbai led with 41 cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 169 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, which took the state's tally to 81, 34,150 and the toll to 1,48,400, a health official said.

On Thursday, the state had logged 169 cases, he pointed out.

The deaths took place in Raigad and Akola, while Mumbai led with 41 cases, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 222 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,84,581, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,169, he said.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent.

So far, 8,54,09,118 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 15,929 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 169; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 1,619; Tests: 15,929.

