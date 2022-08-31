Mumbai sees 516 Covid-19 cases, three fatalities

The city currently has 4,412 active Covid cases
A local resident gets his booster shot at Cooperage Gardens, Colaba. File pic
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the city civic body said. A day earlier, the metropolis had seen 351 Covid-19 cases and three deaths. Of the 516 new cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 485 were asymptomatic, said a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The fresh cases were detected after 7,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai to 1,80,89,655. Mumbai’s tally of recoveries went up to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the city with 4,412 active cases, said the bulletin. Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent.
Also Read: Mumbai: Civic hospitals on alert for Ganpati festival
The state on Tuesday recorded 1,444 fresh coronavirus cases, a rise of 634 from a day ago, while eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department. With these additions, the state’s overall Covid-19 tally rose to 80,98,738, while the toll increased to 1,48,242, said the department in a bulletin.
On Monday, the state had recorded 810 cases and five fatalities linked to the viral infection. Mumbai logged 516 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The state’s coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.
80,98,738
Total no of cases in Maharashtra
1,444
Total no. of cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours
3
No of deaths in city on Tuesday
829
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Tuesday
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever